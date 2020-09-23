Guntur: Plea to lay road from Ameenabad to Kondaveedu

Guntur: Kondaveedu Heritage Society urged the government to lay road from Ameenabad to Kondaveedu for the convenience of the visitors coming to the historical Kondaveedu Fort.



The society general secretary, Kalli Siva Reddy and state level liquor prohibition awareness committee chief V Lakshmana Reddy submitted a memorandum to Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha on Tuesday. They said there is need to construct ghat road for development of fort. If the fort is developed, it will attract more tourists. They explained need to lay road from Malka Cheruvu to Kondaveedu via Puttakota and said earlier the government taken steps to widen road at a cost of Rs 10 lakh and later withdrawn the proposal.

Suchairta replied that the government is developing temples and historical places in a planned way.