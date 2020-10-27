Guntur: Police feed poor in martyr's memory

Guntur: Urban SP RN Ammi Reddy served food to the poor at Katrapadu village on the occasion of birth anniversary of Gauri Sankar who died in the Maoists firing on the occasion of police commemoration week celebrations.

Gauri Shankar's parents who met Ammi Reddy felt happy for celebrating their son's birth anniversary in a big way.

They said they got recognition in the villages in the neighbouring villages. The SP served food to over 2,000 people in the village.

Guntur urban SP D Gangadharam, South Zone DSP Kamalakara Rao, Special branch DSP Balasundara Rao, Armed Reserve DSP Chandra Sekhara Rao were among those participated.