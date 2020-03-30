Guntur: Police put up Red Zone Area board at Karempudi

Guntur: Police put up a board indicating that Karempudi under Gurazala Revenue division in Guntur district is a Red Zone area. The police also appealed to the residents to stay at home and cooperate with the officials in containing the spread of coronavirus.



The district administration took steps to improve sanitary conditions in Karempudi. Speaking to The Hans India, Gurazala DSP R Sri Hari Babu said, "We have pu up red zone area board to restrict movement of the people because two Coronavirus coronavirus positive cases have been registered."

He sought the cooperation of people to check spread of the killer disease.

Meanwhile, Vinukonda rural police were given persons protective gear to ensure their safety.

Vinukonda Circle Inspector B China Mallaiah said, "As a precautionary measure the are wearing protective gear."