Guntur: Political JAC urges Governor to reject two Bills
x

Former Minister Alapati Rajendra Prasad, CPI district secretary J Ajay Kumar and others observing Deeksha at Mallaiahlingam Bhavan in Guntur on Tuesday 

Guntur: Former Minister Alapati Rajendra Prasad and CPI district secretary J Ajay Kumar on Tuesday urged the Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan to reject bills for setting up of three capitals and abolition of CRDA.

They demanded that the government continue capital at Amaravati. They observed deeksha under the aegis of political JAC at Mallaihlingam Bhavan in Guntur city on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, Alaparati Rajendra Prasad recalled that all the political parties agreed to set up capital at Amaravati. He said the government had acquired 33000 acres of land for the construction of state capital. He said the government had developed capital at a cost of Rs 9,600 crore besides developing infrastructure.

J Ajay Kumar warned that they will continue their agitation. TDP state secretary Mannava Subba Rao, APJF state president Cheruvu Krishnanjaneyalu were among those participated.

