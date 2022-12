Guntur: Power lifting champion felicitated

Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu felicitated Nagam Jnana Divya, who bagged gold medal in power lifting championship in 84 kg category held at Auckland in New Zealand on November 28. He appreciated her at a programme held at his camp office at Sampath Nagar in Guntur city on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that Jnana Divya brought name and fame to the State and country. Explaining the steps taken by the government for encouraging players, he urged her to participate in many competitions.

YSRCP State joint secretary Gulam Rasul and coach Naga Sirisha were present.