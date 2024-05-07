Kapu Movement Leader Announces Support for Joint Candidates in 21 Places

In a surprising turn of events, the leader of the Kapu movement, Puli Sriramulu, has announced support for the joint candidates of Janasena, TDP, and BJP parties in all 175 Assembly and 25 Parliament seats.

Addressing the members of Kapusankshema Seva Sangha in Eluru, Sriramulu urged the Kapu community to work towards the victory of the alliance candidates. He dismissed reports that claimed they had pledged support in all 175 places, stating that those were false and had no social backing.



Echoing the sentiments of Janasena leader Pawan Kalyan, Sriramulu emphasized the importance of unity within the alliance in Andhra Pradesh and the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana.

As the elections draw closer, it remains to be seen how this decision will impact the outcome in the 21 chosen places where the Kapu community has thrown their support behind the joint candidates.