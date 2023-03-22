Guntur: Power supply disruption today

  • Menu
Guntur: Following the road widening works and electrical lines repair works in Old Guntur scheduled on Wednesday, the Central Power Distribution Corporation (CPDC) officials have informed that power supply will be disrupted from 8 am to 3.30 pm at Jakir Hussian Nagar, Maruthi Nagar and Christianpet areas.

CPDC Guntur city Town – 4 Deputy Executive Engineer PH Khan urged the consumers to note the above power disruption timings in Guntur city and cooperate.

