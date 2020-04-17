Guntur: Private hospitals told to keep beds, ventilators ready

Guntur: District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar said that the administration will convert the private hospitals into Covid-19 hospitals following the increase in Covid-19 positive cases in the district. He conducted a video-conference with the hospitals enrolled under Aarogyasri.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that under Disaster Management Act, the private hospitals were converted into Covid-19 hospitals. He instructed the managements of the private hospitals to keep beds and ventilators ready and provide details of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff working in the hospitals. He made it clear they will allow treatment of cancer patients and dialysis in the hospitals.

He instructed the doctors to send any patient suffering from cold, cough and breath related problems to Covid-19 hospitals for tests. Covid-19 special officer for Guntur district B Rajasekhar and Joint Collector A S Dinesh Kumar were among those who participated in the video-conference.