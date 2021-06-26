Guntur: Process for inter-district transfer of teachers, HMs set in motion

Guntur: The School Education Department directed the Regional Joint Directors and District Education Officers in the State to furnish the proposals for inter-district transfers of school teachers and headmasters.

The Director of School Education Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu issued orders to this effect. He released the schedule for inter-district transfers of teachers and school headmasters. He said applications for the transfers will be processed within the fixed schedule. Eligible teachers and HMs may submit the applications for transfers on www.cseap.gov.in.

He made it clear that the teachers and HMs working in the State government, Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad schools are eligible to apply for transfers under the same management. He said that the teachers and HMs seeking transfers should have completed at least two years of service on June 30, 2021 in the present district and present category.

The teachers whose spouse is working in the State government, Central government, PSU, local body, university are eligible to apply, if a clear vacancy of the said category of post is available in the requested district. He said teachers or HMs whose spouse is working in the Secretariat can apply for Krishna and Guntur district.

Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu said that inter-district transfers of teachers will be declared after approval of the government.