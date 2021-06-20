Guntur: Provide Rs 5Lakh each to kin of those who died of Covid-19 says CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna

Guntur: CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna demanded Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to pay ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to kin of those who died of Covid-19 during the second wave in the State.

He addressed a roundtable held at Mallaiahlingam Bhavan in Guntur city on Saturday. The CPI leader said the Chief Minister should make public the total deaths recorded in the State due to Covid-19.

He demanded that the government should extend a financial assistance of Rs 7,500 per month to the poor families facing a crisis due to Covid-19.

TDP politburo member Nakka Ananda Babu said that they would take up an agitation with those who lost their family members due to coronavirus. They would hold protests before the Collectorates in all districts on June 21.

He flayed the government for not extending any financial help to the poor facing financial problems due to second wave of Covid-19.

CPI State assistant secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao, TDP leader Kommareddy Pattabhiram, Jana Sena leader Bonaboina Srinivasa Yadav, former MLA and Congress leader Lingamsetty Eswara Rao, CPI district secretary J Ajay Kumar and MCPI leader Sridhar were present.