Guntur: Punish attackers of Dalits, demands BJP

Guntur : BJP State president Somu Veerraju demanded the government for taking stern action against the accused, who attacked Dalits on Dr BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary at Patha Mallayapalem village of Prathipadu mandal in Guntur district.



He met the police officials during Spandana programme held at DPO in Guntur city on Monday and submitted a memorandum to this effect. He demanded the officials to book a case under SC/ST Atrocities Act and alleged that efforts are being made to dilute the case. He said the party has decided to submit petitions at Spandana programme on people's problems across the State. He was accompanied by party district president Patibandla Rama Krishna, State secretary Maganti Sudhakar Yadav and official spokesman Chandu Sambasiva Rao.