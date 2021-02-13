Guntur: Purchases committee fixes prices for red gram, Bengal gram

Guntur: District purchases committee meeting held under the aegis of joint collector A S Dinesh Kumar informed that the State government has fixed price of Rs 6,000 per quintal for red gram and Rs 5,000 per quintal for Bengal gram for this season.

The farmers who cultivated red gram and Bengal gram and registered under e-procurement system, may sell and register their details with the concerned officials before February 24. The farmers should have to bring stocks to the Rythu Bharosa Kendras on the date fixed by the officials.

Red gram and Bengal gram purchases will start from February 25 and officials urged the farmers to bring quality stock to the RBKs for sale and urged not to sell red gram to brokers at lower price. The farmers may download the farmers app from the Google Play Store and register e-crop booking and check payment.

Joint director of agriculture Dr Vijaya Bharati, DRDA project director A Raja Babu were present.