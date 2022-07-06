Guntur: Rally demands ban on cow slaughter

Guntur: Govu Pariwar JAC took out a rally from Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari Temple to the Collectorate in Guntur city on Tuesday, demanding that the government must ban cow slaughter and to implement Cow Slaughtering Acts strictly to protect cows.

Speaking on this occasion, Saiva Khetram Seer Siva Swamy said that slaughtering of cows on Bakrid will hurt the sentiments of Hindus. He said they will conduct door-to-door check to know whether they have cows or not. He alleged that some persons are creating fake documents and slaughtering cows.

Siva Swamy demanded the government to take action against those who slaughter the cows and urged to take action against those, who illegally transport cows. He warned that if the district administration fail to take action against those, who slaughter cows, they will intensify their agitation.

Govu Parivar Seva Sangh leaders Dasari Ramu, Pradeep Kumar Jain, BJP leaders Valluri Jaya Prakash, Patibandla Rama Krishna, Vanama Narendra Kumar were among those present.