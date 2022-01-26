Guntur registers 1422 new Covid-19 in 24 hour

Guntur: As many as 1,422 new Covid-19 cases were reported during the last 24 hours in Guntur district.

Out of which, 697 cases were registered in Guntur Municipal Corporation limits, 113 cases reported in Mangalagiri, 34 cases registered in Pedakakani, Tadepalli 46 cases, 39 cases in Chilakaluripet, 65cases in Narasaraopet, 29 cases in Bapatla, 22 cases in Ponnuru, 52 cases in Tenali town.

The remaining cases were reported from other mandals in Guntur district. The district administration is strictly implementing the Covid-19 restrictions and creating awareness on the steps to be taken to check spread of Covid-19.