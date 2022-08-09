Guntur: Row over illegal hoardings

Guntur: Deputy mayor Vanama Bala Vajra Babu, corporators Subba Reddy, Rohan, Sriram Prasad, Kovelamudi Ravindra Nani expressed ire on irregularities in town planning department for increase of unauthorised hoardings in Guntur city causing revenue loss to the Guntur Municipal Corporation.

Addressing the GMC Council meeting held on Monday, they said the town planning officials are accepting bribes and cooperating to the advertising agencies for setting up unauthorised hoardings and causing revenue loss to the GMC. They demanded the GMC officials to take steps to check corruption in the Town planning department. They urged the officials to take steps to remove unauthorized hoardings.

MLA Mustafa, deputy mayor Vanama Bala Vajra Babu urged the officials to take steps to remove constructions in the cellars. Most of the hospitals in Kothapet area have set up labs, medical shops, X-Ray, scanning centres, cash counters in the cellars. In Guntur west Assembly constituency, most of the corporate schools, colleges constructed rooms in the cellars and using for classes. The students of the corporate schools, colleges are parking the cycles, motorcycles on the roads causing traffic problems. The patients coming to the hospitals are parking their vehicles on the roads, causing traffic jams.

Following the request of the MLA Mustafa, the town planning officials assured that they will give notices to the hospitals, commercial establishments which constructed shops in the cellars and take steps for removal of the shops soon.

GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri assured that she will take steps to check irregularities in the town planning department.

Mayor Kava Siva Naga Manohar Naidu presided over the meeting.

MLCs Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, KS Lakshmana Rao, MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao were among those present.