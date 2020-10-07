Guntur: Sanction loans liberally, Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar tells bankers

Guntur: District Collector and District Coordination Committee Chairman I Samuel Anand Kumar directed the bankers to sanction loans liberally under PM Swanidhi and Jagananna Thodu schemes.



He addressed a meeting held at Collectorate here on Wednesday and reviewed the progress of the YSR Cheyutha, YSR Bhima, Jagananna Thodu, PM Swanidhi schemes and enquired about progress of the schemes, loans sanction and expressed serious concern for not sanctioning the loans as expected. He directed the bankers to sanction loan of Rs 10,000 to those doing business on the push carts at road margins and petty traders.

He directed the municipal commissioners to conduct a meeting with the bank officials and take steps to sanction loans to the petty traders. He instructed the bank officials to give clear instructions to sanction the loans.

He said he is getting complaints that some bankers are not properly receiving the applications from the volunteers and directed to give respect to the ward and village secretariat volunteers. He said he will hold another review meeting on October 19.

He sought cooperation of the bankers to sanction loans and urged to open the bank accounts to YSR Bhima scheme beneficiaries.

Joint collectors P Prasanti, Sridhar Reddy, Union Bank of India regional manager M Srinivas, lead bank manager Edara Rambabu, GMC commissioner Challa Anuradha were among those participated.