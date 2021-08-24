  • Menu
Guntur : SP Arif Hafeez visits colleges to study students' behaviour

Guntur Urban SP Arif Hafeez enquiring about situation at JKC College in Guntur on Monday

Guntur : Guntur urban SP Arif Hafeez visited various colleges here including JKC College, Abhudaya College, TJPS College and enquired about student behaviour at colleges in the backdrop of B Tech student Ramya's murder on Monday.

He interacted with the college principals and directed them to inform, if they have any problem at the colleges. He instructed them to create awareness on Disha Act.

He examined performance of visible policing, Disha patrolling vehicle, Rakshak patrolling vehicle performance etc. Following instructions of Arif Hafeez, Rakshak personnel motivated the girl students to download the Disha app.

Guntur urban Special Branch Circle Inspector Bala Subrahmanyam,Pattabhipuram Circle Inspector Rajasekhar were present.

