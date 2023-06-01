Guntur: SP reviews security ahead of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visit tomorrow

Guntur: Guntur district SP K Arif Hafeez directed the officials to take all the precautionary measures to check any untoward incidents during Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Guntur on June 2.

He conducted a review meeting with the officials at DPO here on Wednesday. Speaking on this occasion, the SP instructed the officials to barricade around the helipad at police parade grounds on the occasion of CM’s visit. He instructed the officials to conduct combing from the helipad to Chuttugunta Centre and directed them to be alert till the CM leaves the programme and inform about the movements of the suspects to the higher officials. He warned that he would not tolerate negligence in discharging duties.

Additional SP K Supraja, Law and Order additional SP K Srinivasa Rao, AR additional SP K Koteswara Rao, Tulluru DSP Pothuraju, and special branch DSP Subhash were present.