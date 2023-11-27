Guntur: Special pujas performed to Lord Shiva

Guntur: Special pujas and Abhishekams were performed to Lord Shiva on the occasion of auspicious Karthika Paurnami and Sunday.

Ekadasa Rudrabhishekam and Laksha Bilwarchana were performed to Lord Shiva in all Saiva Kshetras. A large number of devotees visited Sri Trikoteswara Swamy temple at Kotappakonda, Amreswara Swamy temple at Amaravati, Bhramaramba Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Pedakakani.

On Sunday evening, women performed pujas in the temples and lit the lamps seeking the blessings of Lord Siva to fulfil their wishes. Some women performed vrathams and distributed turmeric, Kumkum and fruits. Sivalayams were reverberated with Om Namah Shivaya.

Meanwhile, various associations went to Karthika Vana Samaradhana. Brahmana Samkshema Sangam conducted Vana Samaradhana at Hindu Pharmacy College. They performed pooja to Lord Shiva and arranged meals for Brahmins. Earlier, they conducted various competitions for the children of Brahmins.