Guntur: Tapaswini's body handed over to her parents

Guntur: Doctors at GGH in Guntur city on Wednesday conducted post mortem on BDS third-year student Tapaswini, who was killed by jilted lover Jnaneswar at Takkellapadu for rejecting his love marriage proposal. They handed over the body to her parents. They shifted her body to Gannavaram of Krishna district to their relatives' house. Tapaswini's father Pinnamaneni Ramesh Kumar works as chief executive officer in a corporate company in Mumbai. Her mother Sitaratnam works as dean in a corporate college. Tapaswini's sister Nikhitha was residing in Australia.

AP Mahila Commission chairman Vasireddy Padma consoled the parents of Tapaswini. Later, speaking to the media, she said the government will take stern action against Jnaneswar for killing Tapaswini. She suggested the girls and women to be careful, when strangers came into contact through social media.

According to the sources, Jnaneswar who introduced himself as a software engineer in Hyderabad was a carpenter. To marry her, he told lies to her. When she came to know he was a carpenter, she distanced from him and rejected his marriage proposal. She came to her friend's house at Takkellapadu to prepare for the examinations, where Jnaneswar killed her. Police officials also came to conclusion that rejecting of marriage proposal by Tapaswini led to her murder. To take revenge on her, Jnaneswar killed her.