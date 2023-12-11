Guntur: TDP conducts free medical camp

Guntur: TDP Guntur urban president Degala Prabhakar said inaugurated the mega medical camp at LR Colony in Guntur east Assembly constituency on Sunday

He said due to cyclone and unseasonal rains, people are suffering from viral fevers and infections. Doctors checked BP, sugar, ECG and conducted other tests on the patients suffering from heat problems. They gave medicines free of cost to the needy.

TDP Guntur east Assembly constituency in-charge Dr Naseer Ahmed, Dr Achametty Anvesh, Dr Suresh and Dr Pavan Kumar were present.