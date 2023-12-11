  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: TDP conducts free medical camp

Guntur: TDP conducts free medical camp
x
Highlights

Guntur: TDP Guntur urban president Degala Prabhakar said inaugurated the mega medical camp at LR Colony in Guntur east Assembly constituency on...

Guntur: TDP Guntur urban president Degala Prabhakar said inaugurated the mega medical camp at LR Colony in Guntur east Assembly constituency on Sunday

He said due to cyclone and unseasonal rains, people are suffering from viral fevers and infections. Doctors checked BP, sugar, ECG and conducted other tests on the patients suffering from heat problems. They gave medicines free of cost to the needy.

TDP Guntur east Assembly constituency in-charge Dr Naseer Ahmed, Dr Achametty Anvesh, Dr Suresh and Dr Pavan Kumar were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X