Guntur: TDP-JSP to highlight govt failure
TDP-JSP erstwhile Guntur district coordination committee meeting held at TDP district office here on Tuesday chalked out plans to conduct programmes of YSRCP government failures and corruption at the district, mandal and village level.
They will jointly conduct programmes and explain the lapses of the YSRCP government and seek support of voters to form TDP-JSP government in the state.
TDP politburo member Nakka Anand Babu, TDP state vice-president Prattipati Pulla Rao, TDP Palnadu district president GV Anjaneyulu, former MLAs Dhulipala Narendra Kumar, Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao, Kanna Lakshminarayana, TDP Guntur district president Tenali Sravan Kumar, JSP state general secretary Bona Boina Srinivasa Yadav, JSP district president Gade Venkateswara Rao, JSP Guntur city president Nerella Suresh, TDP Guntur city president Degala Prabhakara Rao and others participated in the meeting.