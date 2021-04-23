Guntur: TDP leader Dhulipalla Narendra arrested for alleged irregularities in Sangam Diary

ACB sleuths have arrested TDP leader and former MLA Narendra Kumar. A large number of police and ACB officials reached his residence in Chintalapudi village in Ponnur mandal of Guntur district in the early hours of this morning. About 100 people went to the residence and arrested him. He was later shifted to Vijayawada in a special vehicle. Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar is currently the chairman of Sangam Dairy. The ACB has filed a case against him alleging irregularities in the Sangam diary. Cases were registered under Sections 408, 409, 418, 420, 45, 471, 120b. ACB sources said that non-bail cases have been registered. In addition, notices were issued under section 50 (2) of the CRPC to Narendra wife.

However, TDP leaders and activists are incensed at the attitude of the authorities. They flagged that the YSRCP government is acting veneagance and is trying to intimidate the TDP leaders with arrests. TDP leader Nara Lokesh has condemned the arrest of the Narendra. He was angry that the YSRCP government was getting demonized with the arrests of opposition leaders. Arrests have been criticized for drying up government failures.

Narendra has won 5 times as an MLA from TDP party. He served as an MLA from Ponnur constituency from 1994 to 2019. He lost the 2019 assembly elections to YSRCP leader Kilari Venkata Rosaiah by a margin of 1112 votes. Moreover, Dhulipalla Narendra has been the chairman of Sangam Dairy since 2010.