Guntur: TDP, YSRCP corporators clash over water problem

Guntur: TDP corporators Vemulapalli Sriram Prasad and Babu, and YSRCP corporators Ajay and Sankuri Srinu jostled one another at the GMC council meeting held here on Friday.

When the TDP leaders raised drinking water problem in Guntur city and the failure of the GMC to supply drinking water, YSRCP corporator Sankuri Srinu said that the GMC has replaced old drinking water pipeline at Nehru Nagar and clarified that at present there is no drinking water scarcity.

Heated exchange of words took place between the TDP and YSRCP corporators and pushed one another in the council meeting. MLA Mustafa and Deputy Mayor Vanama Bala Vajra Babu pacified corporators of both the parties.

Responding to the drinking water problem, GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri explained that at present the GMC is getting drinking water from Undavalli and due to power interruptions, GMC is not drawing drinking water continuously. She said some villages were merged in the GMC and the GMC is supplying the drinking water to the newly merged villages. If the drinking water wastage is checked, the GMC will be able to improve drinking water supply, she said.

Nehru Nagar drinking water pipeline was changed to check drinking water pipeline leaks. She assured that the GMC will take all the steps to solve the drinking water problem.

TDP corporators protested with pots at the GMC office demanding to solve drinking water problem.