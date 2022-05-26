Guntur: Tender proposals invited for construction of Fisheries University

Guntur: The APEWIDC Managing Director, Vaddeswaram, informed that Andhra Pradesh Education & Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (APEWIDC) proposed a tender to execute, namely Construction of Fisheries University - phase - I at Narsapuram in West Godavari district.

In a statement released here on Thursday, the Managing Director informed that the estimated value of the contract is Rs 100 crores.

Since the official website of the Judge - Judicial preview is not working temporarily, the tender documents relating to this project have been placed in https://www.apeprocurement.gov.in/ with the consent of the Judge - Judicial Preview for public notice.

General public, intending bidders, contractors and the like may go through the tender documents and offer their remarks, suggestions, objections if any on the conditions stipulated in the tender documents on or before 2-6-2022 till 5 pm, directly to the official mail ID.s' of the Office of the Judge - Judicial Preview, GoAP, Guntur. The tender documents will be available on the above website from May 25.