Guntur: Tension as Mayor uses lathi against protesters

Guntur: Tension prevailed at Sankar Vilas Centre here on Monday when Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu used police lathi, in order to prevent TDP and JSP activists from enforcing the bandh.



Mayor Kavati and Guntur West MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao said there is no need to enforce bandh for the accused, who went to jail in corruption case. Both the Mayor and MLA extended support to the traders and asked them to open the shops.

People criticised the Mayor for using police lathi. TDP and JSP activists expressed ire on Mayor Kavati and said they have the right to register their protest.

What is the need to prevent them, they questioned? “Why Section 144 of IPC not applicable for YSRCP leaders?”

Meanwhile, the TDP and JSP activists raised slogans against the YSRCP government. Police rushed to the spot and prevented them from protesting. They set up police picket at Sankar Vilas Centre as a precautionary measure.