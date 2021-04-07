Guntur: Theatres told to create awareness on Covid-19 among audience

Guntur: Joint Collector P Prasanti directed the managements of cinema theatres to follow Covid-19 norms to check spread of the virus.

She conducted a meeting with the owners of the cinema theatres at Collectorate here on Tuesday in the backdrop of increase of Covid-19 cases. Speaking on the occasion, she asked the owners to create awareness on Covid-19 among audience who come to watch movies.

She stressed on online booking, thermal screening, physical distance, queue system, hand sanitisation and emphasised on the need to keep theatre premises clean. She suggested them to sanitise the airconditioners as well. If any employee is infected with the Covid-19, they must close the theatre for three days as per rules.

She directed the Municipal Commissioners to inspect the cinema theatres to check whether the managements are following the Covid-19 norms or not and take action, if necessary.

GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha, Municipal Commissioners and representatives of the cinemas were present.