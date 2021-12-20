Guntur: Two dead, seven injured a an auto overturns after being hit by a vehicle

A road accident took place this morning on National Highway 16 at Edlapadu in Guntur district where an unidentified vehicle collided with an auto carrying farm labourers from behind. Two women were killed and seven others were injured in the accident.



Going into details, 14 women labourers from Maddinagar and Vaddera colonies in Chilakaluripet town set out in an auto for cotton extraction work in Pattipada Mandal Tummalapalem. When they reached Edlapadu, the auto was hit by a vehicle from behind. The auto lost control and hit the divider and ovurned. Nine people who were seriously injured in the accident were rushed to Guntur Government Hospital in an ambulance. Sheikh Dariabi (55) and Begum (52) died while receiving treatment there.

Of the other seven, a woman named Meenakshi is in critical condition. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.