Guntur: Two officials suspended for dereliction of duties in GP polls

Guntur: District Collector Vivek Yadav on Tuesday suspended Panchayat Raj assistant engineer K Ram Mohan Singh who worked as mandal zonal officer for Vatticheruakuru mandal, for failing to furnish information about law and order position in the mandal. Based on the report submitted by the tahsildar, the District Collector Vivek Yadav suspended Ram Mohan and issued orders to this effect.

Similarly, J Venkateswarulu who worked as route officer for Mutluru panchayat under Vatticherakuru mandal was placed under suspension for dereliction of duty in the gram panchayat elections.

The Collector issued orders for his suspension. Vivek Yadav suspended him for failing to furnish information on law and order.