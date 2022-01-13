Guntur: Untimely rains shock farmers at Mirchi Yard

Guntur: With an untimely rain, huge stocks of red chilli was soaked at Asia's biggest Guntur Mirchi Yard on Wednesday.

There is an increase in the arrival of red chilli stock at Yard. On Tuesday, farmers shifted about 40,000 red chilli bags to the Yard for sale. Some of the farmers have sold their stocks, but the traders not lifted the stocks. Similarly, some of the farmers dried up their red chilli stock on the yard premises. But due to unexpected the rain, red chilli stocks soaked in the rainwater.

Some of the farmers immediately rushed to the spot and covered the red chilli stock with the plastic cover and some farmers with the help of workers shifted their red chilli stocks to the safer places.

The farmers are worried as the soaked chilli will be damaged and they might get losses.

Similarly, the red chilli stock dried in the agricultural fields by the farmers of Narasaraopet division, Guntur division, Gurazala revenue divisions was also drenched in the rainwater.

Guntur Mirchi Yard officials informed that though stocks were soaked in the rainwater, the farmers may not get loss. There will be no damage of red chilli stocks kept at Mirchi Yard. As soon as rain started, the farmers covered the red chilli stocks with the plastic sheet. If red chilli stock is soaked, there will be no damage, they said.