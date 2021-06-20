Guntur Urban SP Arif Hafeez sets up special teams to probe the incident of attack on lovers 

Guntur Urban SP Arif Hafeez said they were investigating the incident of attack on lovers in Sitanagar under Tadepalli of Guntur. Last night, two men attacked a couple sitting in Pushkara Ghat. The thugs who tied the young man with ropes, committed sexual assault on the young woman. The SP said special police teams have been set up to probe the incident. He said the accused would be caught soon.

Andhra Pradesh Women's Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma expressed regret over the incident of sexual assault on a student. Police inquired about the incident with their superiors and suspect marijuana and a blade batch would have resorted to such heinous crime. Police said they were carrying out a search for the culprits.



Vasi Reddy Padma said that the Women's Commission would be supportive of the victim in all possible ways.

