  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Vehicle riders urged to follow traffic rules

Deputy Transport Commissioner Sk Kareem, DSP M Bala Sundaram, APSRTC regional manager M Ravinkanth, and others participating in the walkathon in Guntur on Sunday
x

 Deputy Transport Commissioner Sk Kareem, DSP M Bala Sundaram, APSRTC regional manager M Ravinkanth, and others participating in the walkathon in Guntur on Sunday

Highlights

A rally was conducted on Sunday on the occasion of World Day of remembrance for road traffic victims

Guntur: Deputy Transport commissioner Sk Kareem addressed a rally conducted on Sunday on the occasion of World Day of Remembrance for road traffic victims. The rally which started at Police Parade Grounds reached three Bommala Centre at Nagarampalem here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said every year 1.6 lakh people are dying and five lakh people are getting injured in road accidents. He said every year five lakh road accidents are taking place.

During this year, 320 persons died and 1,200 persons were seriously injured in 900 road accidents. He urged vehicle riders to follow traffic rules and road safety.

DSP M Bala Sundaram urged all the two-wheeler riders to wear helmets as a precautionary measure and added that students are driving two-wheelers at a high speed. He stressed the need to avoid high speed and rash driving.

APSRTC Guntur regional manager M Ravikanth suggested imposing a penalty on parents, if the minors drive two wheelers.

Students, auto drivers, bus drivers, Panchayat Raj department superintendent engineer G Brahmmam, transport, police, traffic police officials and constables were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X