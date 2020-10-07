Guntur: Vidya Kanuka kits to be given to only 50 parents a day

Guntur: Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits will be distributed to 50 parents of the students a day from October 8. School education commissioner Vadrevu China Veerabhadrudu issued guidelines for the distribution of kits to the parents of the students on Tuesday to this effect.



He directed the officials to distribute 25 parents from 9 am to 12 pm and the remaining 25 parents in after noon. The school headmasters should follow Covid-19 protocol and take steps to maintain social distance in the school. Teacher should take bio-metric of the parent after sanitizing mother's or father's finger. He said the kit contains 7 items including shoes and uniforms. The education commissioner urged the students if uniform, shoes or books or any item is damaged, or missed in the kit, they should contact school headmaster or MEO immediately. He further said that they had sent some additional kits to every school, mandal and district.

China Veerabhadrudu said if there were any excess kits in the school, they should inform the concerned mandal MEO and added that as per he child's information, all the seven items will be distributed to all the students. He directed to distribute kits to all the students in the school without fail. He said they had set up helpline No: 9121296051 and 91212-96052 which would work from 10 am to 6 pm.