Guntur: Vijayasai Reddy, others visit plenary venue

Guntur: Rajya Sabha Member Vijayasai Reddy, Adviser to the Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, MLCs Talasila Raghuram and Lella Appi Reddy, Chief Whip in State Legislative Council Ummareddy Venkateswarlu visited Bible Mission Grounds opposite Acharya Nagarjuna University on Wednesday and inspected the ground to conduct party plenary meeting to be held on July 8 and 9. They discussed about the arrangements to be made for conducting the plenary.

The party planned to conduct the first plenary meeting in a big way.

Meanwhile, at present, the party leaders are conducting party Assembly constituency level plenary meeting in their constituencies. After that party State plenary meeting will be conducted.

Guntur East MLA Mustafa, Guntur Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu were among those present.