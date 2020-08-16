Guntur: Welfare of poor is Modi government's priority says Kanna Lakshminarayana

Guntur: BJP former state president Kanna Lakshminarayana said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was following in the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B R Amedkar and implementing several welfare schemes besides developing the country.

He urged the youth draw inspiration from Gandhiji and Ambedkar. Lakshminarayana hoisted the tricolour at party state office here on Saturday on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

Lakshminarayana said the Modi government was implementing several welfare measures for the poor and recalled that it announced Rs 20 lakh crore package in the backdrop of lockdown caused by Covid-19. He urged the poor sections to avail the benefits of welfare schemes.

Tobacco Board chairman Yadlapati Raghunatha Babu, former minister Ravela Kishore Babu, party leaders Ammisetty Anjaneyalu and Vanama Narendra were among those participated in the programme.