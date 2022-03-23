Guntur: Woman Grandmaster Priyanka Nutakki felicitated

Velagapudi (Guntur): Special Chief Secretary Dr Rajat Bhargava felicitated Priyanka Nutakki, who recently got crowned as India's 23rd Woman Grandmaster, at his office in the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Tuesday.

Dr Rajat Bhargava congratulated Priyanka Nutakki on her accomplishments and encouraged her to achieve further laurels in future. Stating that the AP Sports Department is committed to promote such talented players, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has a vision to encourage sportspersons from Andhra Pradesh and it is his vision which is getting converted into awards and success of sportspersons from Andhra Pradesh at international events.

Priyanka Nutakki holds a record of six gold medals from all the three categories of Standard, Rapid and Blitz U-10 Asian Youth Chess Championships held at Hikkaduwa in Sri Lanka, a record which is not broken till date. She also won gold medal in U-10 World Youth Chess Championship held at Maribor, Slovenia and also won gold medal at U-12 Asian Youth Chess Championship and a silver medal at U-14 World Chess Championships.