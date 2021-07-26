Top
Guntur: Zero FIR against SI on woman's suicide bid

Highlights

Zero FIR was registered against Tadepalli Sub-Inspector Bala Krishna on Sunday, following a woman’s bid of self-immolation at the police station alleging that the SI had cheated her

Guntur: Zero FIR was registered against Tadepalli Sub-Inspector Bala Krishna on Sunday, following a woman's bid of self-immolation at the police station alleging that the SI had cheated her. She had lodged a complaint against the SI on July 23 and demanded justice.

Police constables who noticed her attempt suicide came to her rescue. Police officials expressed ire on SI and sent him to VR (vacancy reserve).

While Bala Krishna was working in Guntur, same woman had filed a cheating case against the SI. The police officials had shifted him to Tadepalli.

Now, based on the complaint lodged by the woman, the police officials booked zero FIR against the SI.

