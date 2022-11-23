Vizianagaram: Gurana Ayyalu likely to join Jana Sena Party soon. He also worked with Chiranjeevi during Prajarajyam days. His sister Meesala Geetha was the municipal chairman during Congress regime and served as MLA from TDP during 2014-2019.

The ruling YSRCP has a Kapu leader for its district president. Chinna Srinu of Kapu community, the ZP chairperson is holding the district president post here. The TDP also appointed K Nagarjuna of the same community as Lok Sabha constituency president. Jana Sena is also searching for strong candidate from the Kapu society. Fortunately, Jana Sena found Ayyalu to lead the party in the district.

Ayyalu has family relations with the Botcha Satyanarayana and others too. Pawan Kalyan believes that Ayyalu can lead the party here with proper planning and support from the families and relatives. Speaking on these developments, G Ayyalu said, "I have been in YSRCP for the past few years but I was ignored and ill treated by the high command. I have spent time and money for the party which was not appreciated by the big wigs of the YSRCP. So now I am quitting the party and likely to join Jana Sena."

