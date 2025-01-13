Guru Poojotsavam draws devotees across globe

Visakhapatnam : Master Ekkirala Krishnamacharya (EK), master Parvathi Kumar’s teachings continue to inspire the people of the country and abroad, Jagadguru Peetham global president K Guruprasad said.

As part of ‘Guru Poojotsavam’ celebrations organised in Visakhapatnam, a spiritual meeting was held here on Saturday where members of Master EK Spiritual and Service Mission, an international service organisation dedicated to the service to humanity, took part.

During the programme, foreign representatives Ludger from Switzerland, Dr Laura from Barcelona, Karina from Germany, Dr Rosa Michael from Spain briefed about their spiritual experiences.

Master CVV was drawn towards prayers, yogic life and Vedic tradition, they mentioned.

The decoration of the Guru Pooja at the venue and the respect shown to them by the Indians are inspiring them, they added.

Those who participated in the Guru Poojotsavam were impressed by the foreigners’ respect and admiration towards Indian traditions and culture.