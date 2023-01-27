Guv couple hosts At Home at Raj Bhavan

Vijayawada: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan along with Lady Governor Suprava Harichandan, hosted 'AT HOME' function at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of 74th Republic Day, here on Thursday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife Y.S. Bharathi Reddy, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra along with his wife Sucheta Mishra, have attended the function. The Governor and Lady Governor welcomed the dignitaries on their arrival at Raj Bhavan.

Judges of Andhra Pradesh High Court, Members of AP Public Service Commission, Members of AP Information Commission, Chief Secretary Dr. K.S. Jawahar Reddy, DGP Sri K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, several All India Service officers, several dignitaries including Sportspersons, Padma Shri Award winners, Media persons, Ex-Servicemen and others have attended the function held at the Raj Bhavan lawns in a cordial atmosphere.

Earlier, Governor Sri Harichandan went around and greeted the guests who attended the function. Sri R.P. Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary to Governor, personally supervised the arrangements made for the function.