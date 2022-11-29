Guv presents Red Cross awards to Collectors

Vijayawada (NTR District): Governor and Indian Red Cross Society State Branch President Biswabhusan Harichandan presented Red Cross awards to several District Collectors and others at a programme held Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

Earlier, the Governor inaugurated State Disaster Response Force of Red Cross and flagged off two vehicles procured for the purpose. National Insurance Company has extended financial support of Rs 45 lakh for the two vehicles.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that IRCS has completed more than 100 years in providing humanitarian services by supplementing the efforts of the government authorities in mitigating the hardships caused to people in times of disasters and natural calamities. He said that the IRCS has taken up several initiatives during the past three years by providing humanitarian services, massive tree plantation campaign, blood donation campaign and others.

He said that as part of the Red Cross Centenary celebrations, a cycle rally was organised to create awareness among students and youth on the importance of voluntary service to the society. He appreciated the services provided by the State Branch during COVID19 pandemic and for organising special multi-purpose health camps in the remote tribal areas.

Stating that the District Collectors have a key role to play in the Red Cross movement, Biswabhuan appealed to all of them to bring convergence among all voluntary organisations at district-level and connect them with Red Cross by providing the required resources.

Red Cross Appreciation awards were presented to former East Godavari District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy, former Srikakulam District Collector J Nivas, Alluri Sitarama Raju District Collector Sumit Kumar, Kakinada District Collector Krithika Shukla, Nellore District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu, Paderu ITDA PO Gopalakrishna and others, who supported Red Cross Society by mobilising the highest number of membership and specific donations during the last three years.

The Governor also congratulated chairman Dr A Sridhar Reddy, General Secretary and CEO AK Parida, Indian Red Cross Society Vice-President RP Sisodia and the whole team of the IRCS State Branch for successfully implementing several activities by winning appreciation at the national-level.