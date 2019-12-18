Guv to visit Kurnool on Dec 22: JC Syed Khaza Mohiuddin

Kurnool: Joint Collector Syed Khaza Mohiuddin said that the Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswabushan Harichandan will be visiting the district on 22nd of this month. He held a meeting with the doctors of Medical College at his chamber on Tuesday.

Addressing on the occasion, Syed Khaza Mohiuddin said the Governor will first visit Srisailam where he will offer prayers to the presiding deities. Then the governor will visit Kurnool and participate in plantation of tree saplings and in blood donation camp.

He will unveil the statue of the former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. The Joint Collector directed the doctors to provide a remote control while unveiling the statue of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam at new lecturer's gallery. He also suggested them to arrange a photo exhibition gallery.

Later, he along with the doctors visited Medical College where the Governor is supposed to visit. He instructed the doctors to maintain cleanliness at the hospital premises besides identifying parking lots. The Principal of Medical College was asked to arrange good number of tree saplings.

He also gave some suggestions for organizing blood donation camp after pursuing the place. Medical College Principal Dr P Chandrasekhar. Revenue Division Officer (RDO) Venkateshu, Kallur Mandal Tahsildar, Ravi and others were present.