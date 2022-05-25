GVL Narasimha Rao flays YSRCP govt. challenges name Navaratnalu after Ambedkar

BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao challenged YSRCP government weather Ambedkar's name would be given to Navaratnalu. He said he condemned the violence in Konaseema yesterday. GVL along with BJP national secretary Satya Kumar spoke to the media at the party's state office and asserted that none of the BJP leaders took part in the Konaseema agitation and opined that the government has dragged Ambedkar's name into political controversy.



He said Jagan should apologize to the people of the country and the state. The failure of maintaining law and order in the AP has witnessed. "When asked to change the name of Jinnah Towers, our leaders were arrested; if the anti-Hindu policies do not go away, we will launch a statewide movement," GVL said.



BJP national secretary Satya Kumar said that the violence in Konaseema was planned. "We think it is a government ploy to divert attention from the failures. The ruling party is involved in the Konaseema conspiracy," said Satya Kumar. He questioned whether the government wants to limit Ambedkar to a single district. "Even though CM Jagan went to Davos, not a single penny of investment came to the state in particular," he alleged.