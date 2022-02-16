GVL Narasimha Rao lambasts Andhra Pradesh govt for failure to utilise Central funds

Ongole: Rajya Sabha Member GVL Narasimha Rao came down heavily on the 'failure' of the State government in utilising various funding programmes of the Central government, by matching grants as required.



He came to Ongole for the first time after his appointment as a member of Tobacco Board and interacted with the farmers to understand their issues and discussed possible solutions.

Speaking at a press meet here on Tuesday, GVL Narasimha Rao felt that the development of Prakasam district and Palnadu region in Guntur district is not up to the mark, as the elected members of the parliament for the region are from outside areas, with no concern for the place. He questioned the MPs and MLAs from YSRCP, as to how many times they personally met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss the development of their constituency. He said though the State government has neglected development of the region, he is always trying to raise questions in the parliament with a focus on the opportunities in the area.

The MP alleged that the YSRCP leaders were trying to defame the Union government, even when the State government failed to do its part to get interest-free capital expenditure funds for the completion of projects, railway projects, roads and other long-standing issues by paying the matching grant.

The MP advised the government to utilise Rs 3,200 crore under Jalshakti programme to address scarcity of quality drinking water by clearing the dues by March 31. He said that the government should also send proposals to include Prakasam district in the list of backward districts, and also for the construction of roads under NHAI to increase connectivity. He said that the Veligonda project can be included in the list of approved projects as per the reorganization bill, but the state government is not submitting the detailed project report to the Union government for doing so.

GVL said that BJP already announced to make the parliamentary constituencies into districts in their manifesto and is welcoming the reorganizing of the 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh. He said that the union government has given Rs 13,000 crore funds as revenue deficit grants to Andhra Pradesh, in lieu of the Special Category Status.