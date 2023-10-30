GVL seeks construction of Brahmin Bhavan in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao met Governor S Abdul Nazeer with a group of representatives of the Brahmin community for allotment of land and construction of Brahmin Bhavan in Visakhapatnam.

Criticising the State government for ignoring the interests of the community, the MP discussed various developmental issues concerning Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh during an hour-long courtesy meeting with the Governor.

Later, GVL submitted a memorandum to the Governor in the presence of nearly 30 Brahmin community representatives from Visakhapatnam for the proposed allocation of land sanctioned in 2016 to the Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Welfare Corporation Ltd for the construction of ‘Parasurama Bhawan.’

He informed the Governor that Visakhapatnam is a home to more than 4 lakh Brahmin population and the proposed Parasurama Bhawan will help the community in undertaking social and community functions.

Stating that seven years have lapsed since the site of 22 cents of land at Madhavadhara village, Gopalapatnam mandal was proposed, GVL said, but it could not make any headway due to the government’s deliberate negligence and apathy towards the needs of the community.

Requesting the Governor to intervene and expedite the land allotted for Parasurama Bhavan way back in 2016, GVL Narasimha Rao requested allocation of sufficient funds to the AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation Ltd for the construction of Parasurama Bhawan in Visakhapatnam.