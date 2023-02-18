GVMC high-level committee meets DRM Waltair

Visakhapatnam: A high-level committee led by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P Raja Babu held a meeting with Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy and branch officers of Waltair Division to discuss various long pending issues related to developmental activities.

Several issues like land exchange and acquisition, beautification, garbage disposal, clearance of pending dues, etc., in view of the impending G-20 visit of foreign delegates.

During the meeting consensus was reached on the issue of land acquisition, which was pending for the last 10 years. Railway has given land for the BRTS (Bus Rapid Transit System) project of GVMC for which the division has to get equivalent valued land. But this issue has been pending for a long time.

The Commissioner of GVMC agreed to sort out the issue at the earliest so that railways can use the land for its developmental activities. DRM Anup Satpathy assured to extend support to the GVMC's project of clean city – green city to make the city best among the top rated cities by adopting innovative concepts. Discussion was also held related to the G-20 meeting scheduled in Visakhapatnam.