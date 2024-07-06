  • Menu
GVMC lifeguard foils suicide attempt by woman

Highlights

Visakhapatnam : Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) lifeguard rescued a woman at R K Beach.

The incident happened on Friday at the beach where a 54-year-old woman Sithamma ventured into the sea allegedly to end her life.

The alert lifeguards, including KPC Vasu and Anand found the woman’s behaviour suspicious and swung into action to save her. The GVMC officials provided counselling to the woman and handed her over to the police.

Speaking on the occasion, GVMC Commissioner C M Saikanth Varma appealed to people to value life and exhorted them to resolve family disputes in an amicable manner instead of considering any harsh decision. Keeping rising tourists’ arrival at beach stretches in view, the GVMC deployed lifeguards to safeguard visitors in order to provide a safe environment to the people of the city.

