GVMC panel members looting crores of rupees, alleges Jana Sena Party

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav alleged that the members of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) standing committee are looting crores of rupees without approval of the council by increasing the estimates of ongoing and future works. Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, he said that the standing committee of the corporation has become a destination for corruption and irregularities.

He reminded that the committee had indulged in corruption during the allotment of rent arrears of shops and other properties. With this, GVMC lost crores of rupees, he pointed out. Without approval of the council and debating over the issues, the JSP corporator alleged that items and materials were bought at double the cost including wireless sets, and purchase of garbage transport vehicles across the zones.

He said that such decisions incurred heavy loss to the GVMC. Further, he said it was against the rules to put an additional burden on the Municipal Corporation and take decisions without including the important items in the council agenda and consulting the corporators.

Referring to the purchase of new vehicles for the Municipal Commissioner along with additional and zonal commissioners, the JSP corporator mentioned that it was nothing but a big scandal.