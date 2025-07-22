GVMC standing committee elections on August 6

Visakhapatnam: GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg on Monday announced that elections for the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) standing committee will be held on August 6.

As the term of the current 10 standing committee members is nearing completion, the Commissioner said, a notification for electing new members was issued. The election notification, along with the voters’ list, has been kept on display on the notice boards of the GVMC head office and all zonal offices.

Nomination forms can be obtained during office hours from the secretary section at the GVMC head office. Nominations will be accepted till July 29 between 11 am and 3 pm at the office of the Additional Commissioner (General), GVMC head office.

The list of received nominations will be published by 5 pm on July 29. The scrutiny of nominations is scheduled at 11:00 am on July 30.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is August 2 up to 3 pm and the final list of contesting candidates will be released the same day. The election and vote counting are scheduled on August 6 from 10 am to 2 pm and results will be declared the same day as well.