‘Hack AP Hackathon’ on November 24

Visakhapatnam : The13th edition of ‘Hack AP Hackathon’ will be held on November 24 at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam, announced Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) CMD Pridhvi Tej Immadi.

Organised jointly by Andhra University Incubation Hub, APEPDCL, Alvova Partners, TiE Vizag, the event will be a key platform for innovators to showcase their solutions to meet challenges in the innovation process.

As part of it, a poster of the programme was unveiled in the city along with the APEPDCL officials. Speaking on the occasion, the CMD briefed that Rs 6 lakh worth of prizes will be given for innovative ideas and solutions in various domains, besides providing opportunities to the participants at the event.



Students, entrepreneurs and professionals can participate in the event to bring out the creativity in them and come up with solutions to the problems.

On the occasion, the CMD called upon the youth to use the platform to participate enthusiastically and present their ideas and work together with like-minded peers.

For more information and registration, participants can visit www.alcovepartners.com/events/hack-ap nov24 http://www.alcovepartners.com/events/hack-ap-nov24 websites.

The registration process will continue till 9 pm on November 13. Aspirants are advised to take advantage of the opportunity.

APEPDCL director D. Chandram, CGM B Ramachandra Prasad, A-Hub (AU Incubation Centre) CEO Ravi Iswarapu, AP TRANSCO (Retd) CEO G. Bhimeswara Rao and others participated.